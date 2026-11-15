Guatemalan authorities have declared a state of emergency in the eastern departments of Zacapa and Izabal following a series of armed attacks, one of which killed parliamentarian Julio Cesar Portillo and three police officers. The measure took effect immediately and will remain in force for 30 days.

Restrictions for 30 days

The decree restricts outdoor gatherings and expands the powers of security forces. In particular, security force representatives may forcibly disperse groups of people, make arrests and enter homes without a warrant.

As the Jerusalem Post reports, the decision was made after several armed attacks in Zacapa. Together, the two neighboring departments cover an area roughly comparable to that of Qatar.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack in Rio Hondo

On November 6, Julio Cesar Portillo was wounded in an armed attack in Rio Hondo. He was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries. President Bernardo Arevalo said that three police officers were killed in the same attack.

The authorities did not identify those responsible for the attack. The attack occurred amid growing concern over the influence of organized crime. This week, Washington designated several groups operating in Zacapa as terrorist organizations and accused them of ties to Mexican drug cartels.

Government position

The Guatemalan government said that the state of emergency is intended to protect local residents and ensure the security and peace of Guatemalan families.

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