Despite damage to its military-industrial infrastructure as a result of the recent war, Iran may produce approximately 50 ballistic missiles per month. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing an intelligence assessment and Bloomberg data.

Production capabilities

According to Bloomberg data cited by the publication, Iran's production capabilities are approximately half of their pre-war level. At the same time, a Western official who cited military intelligence data said that Iran likely has at least 1,700 ballistic missiles and continues to produce them.

Jim Lamson, a researcher at the Department of War Studies at King's College London and a former CIA Middle East analyst, told Bloomberg that Iran's arsenal may also retain thousands of Shahed-type strike systems. These are unmanned systems, including one-way-use variants.

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Underground missile facility

Recently, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps showcased a facility it called a new underground missile complex. The released footage showed ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as launchers. According to the publication, the facility displayed, among other things, Fatah-1 medium-range ballistic missiles.

The Jerusalem Post notes that the demonstration was intended to show that Iran had retained its missile capabilities following U.S. and Israeli airstrikes. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Iran has abandoned its previously imposed 2,000-kilometer limit on missile range.

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