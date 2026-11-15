Iran accuses IAEA of US and European influence — Anadolu Agency

In Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that the International Atomic Energy Agency is under the influence of the United States and European countries. According to him, the agency’s reporting on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program is one-sided and biased.

Iranian Foreign Ministry statement

Baghaei stated that the political approaches of some IAEA leaders and the influence of the United States and European states have, in his view, caused irreparable damage to the institution’s technical and international reputation. The Iranian spokesperson also accused Washington of depriving diplomacy and negotiations of their true meaning, Anadolu Agency reports.

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Tensions in the region

The statement came after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had attacked the US early warning system at Al-Riffa air base in Bahrain with six drones. The Bahrain Defence Force said it had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks, accusing Tehran of continuing a systematic hostile approach.

Tensions between Iran and the United States also persist over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which is strategically important for supplies of energy resources and goods. According to the agency, regional tensions escalated after US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February, which were followed by Iranian retaliatory attacks against several countries in the region. A ceasefire was reached in April, but hostilities resumed in July when negotiations reached a deadlock.

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