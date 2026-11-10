Canada has reinstated sanctions against 11 Iranian entities over concerns about Tehran’s nuclear program and its refusal to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This was confirmed on Tuesday by Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Which entities were sanctioned

The restrictions apply to 11 Iranian organizations. The list includes companies involved in procurement for the nuclear sector, oil companies, and banks.

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Canada’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that sanctions against these entities had previously been lifted in 2016. This was explained by Iran’s progress under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on its nuclear program.

Reinstatement of restrictions

According to the publication, in 2025, Iran’s failure to comply with IAEA inspection requirements and other nuclear obligations led to the reinstatement of UN sanctions. Canada subsequently also reinstated some sanctions against Iranian entities.

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