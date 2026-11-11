The New Taipei District Prosecutors Office in Taiwan released Taiwan People’s Party Taoyuan City Council candidate Zhou Xiaoyun on bail. She was questioned in a case involving alleged Chinese interference in elections, the Taipei Times reports.

Bail and restrictions

Zhou was released on bail of NT$500,000, or about US$15,214. She was also barred from leaving Taiwan and placed under supervision.

The investigation concerns possible violations of the Anti-Infiltration Act, the Personal Data Protection Act, and the Business Accounting Act, as well as other laws.

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Raids and questioning

On Monday, prosecutors, together with the New Taipei unit of the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau, an information and communications security task force, and police, searched 18 locations linked to Zhou. A total of 14 people, including Zhou herself, were questioned in the case.

Three people were released on bail of NT$300,000 each and barred from leaving the country. Another three were released on bail ranging from NT$30,000 to NT$1 million, four were released as suspects, and three as witnesses.

Zhou previously worked as a staff member and was a protégé of Taiwan People’s Party Chairman Huang Kuo-chang. In 2022, she ran for Kinmen County Council but lost with 1,157 votes. Her nomination as a Taoyuan City Council candidate caused discontent among local party members, and legislative candidate Gao Hua-hung left the party afterward.

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