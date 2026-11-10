In Rome, the Court of Cassation ordered a new appeal trial in the case of Swiss businessman Stephan Schmidheiny. He is accused of aggravated involuntary homicide in the “Eternit bis” case, which concerns asbestos-related deaths.

Proceedings concerning 60 victims

The new trial was ordered for the part of the proceedings involving about 60 victims. ANSA English reported the decision on November 10. The agency notes that the ruling was issued by judges of the fourth section of the Court of Cassation.

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Statute of limitations for other victims

With regard to another 25 victims of asbestos-related harm, the court found that the statute of limitations had expired.

The request of the General Prosecutor’s Office was not granted. It had asked for Schmidheiny’s sentence of nine years and six months in prison to be upheld.

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