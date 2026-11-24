According to Romania Insider, Romanian chemical producer Chimcomplex, which the publication calls the country’s largest, filed an application with the Bacău Tribunal on Friday, November 20, to open preventive concordat proceedings.

Restructuring procedure

A preventive concordat is a restructuring procedure for companies facing financial difficulties and seeking to avoid insolvency. It involves preparing a plan that combines restructuring with the repayment of debts to creditors.

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Negotiations with creditors

As part of the concordat, Chimcomplex may negotiate with creditors on a restructuring plan and debt repayment. At the same time, the company has the opportunity to continue its operations during this procedure.

Thus, a preventive concordat provides an enterprise with a mechanism to agree on a further course of action with creditors without ceasing operations. The report concerns the application to open such a procedure.

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