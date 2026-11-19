German chemical giant BASF has ended its attempts to acquire specialty chemicals producer Evonik. The decision was made after Evonik’s management board declined to enter into in-depth negotiations, despite BASF’s willingness to slightly increase its offer, Der Spiegel reports.

The offer will not be increased

The latest known BASF offer was €24 per Evonik share, valuing the company at more than €11 billion. BASF said that Evonik’s prospects for independent development and the related risks did not justify a higher valuation. Continuing the deal at a higher price would not be in the interests of its shareholders, according to the group.

BASF Chief Executive Officer Markus Kamieth described the offer as substantial and as providing guaranteed additional value for Evonik shareholders. He also said that combining the companies could create a stronger and more resilient global player, as their portfolios and strengths complement each other.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Evonik insisted on independence

Evonik, headquartered in Essen, advocated preserving its independence. Hendrik Wüst, the prime minister of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, also spoke out against the takeover. He stressed the importance of preserving the region’s industrial core and noted that Evonik employs 11,000 people in the state.

After BASF withdrew, Evonik shares fell by as much as 23%, while BASF shares rose by as much as 2.9%.

Read us on