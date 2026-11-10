China announces 10-year university reform — The Hindu

In September 2026, the Chinese government presented a 10-year plan to reform universities. It provides that higher education institutions will have designated areas of development: scientific research, applied tasks, or the development of professional skills.

New directions for universities

According to government recommendations on reforming higher education institutions, universities should choose different development paths and create new models of integrated education. The plan also discontinues dozens of educational programs.

The Hindu reports on the reform. The changes are taking place amid a more difficult labor market situation for nearly 13 million college graduates in China, who are facing both changes caused by artificial intelligence and an economic slowdown.

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Labor market and artificial intelligence

Among the factors worsening graduates’ employment prospects, the publication cites a mismatch between their skills and companies’ needs. Cautious economic sentiment is prompting employers to reduce hiring, while a prolonged structural slowdown in the real estate market is weighing on economic growth.

Artificial intelligence is also rapidly changing how the labor market assesses skills. According to the publication, these factors are forcing Chinese officials to seek answers to the problem of weaker prospects for a large number of graduates.

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