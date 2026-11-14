China informed South Korea during talks in Beijing about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s recent trip to the border city of Dandong. Korea Herald reports, citing a senior South Korean Foreign Ministry official.

Details of the trip to Dandong

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi explained the circumstances of Kim Jong Un’s visit, which took place on October 24, during a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. According to the official, the Chinese side said that Beijing’s relations with Pyongyang are primarily focused on economic cooperation rather than political issues.

The official noted that the South Korean side heard a relatively detailed account of the trip. The talks also concerned Wang Yi’s meeting with Kim Song Nam, a senior official of North Korea’s ruling party, who visited Beijing the previous week.

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Prospects for contacts between Washington and Pyongyang

The Chinese side also discussed the possibility of a U.S.-North Korea summit amid speculation about the resumption of diplomatic contacts between Washington and Pyongyang. After the talks, the South Korean official assessed the likelihood of such a meeting as low, noting that it would depend on the situation in the United States and President Donald Trump’s willingness.

During the talks, Cho Hyun urged China to play a constructive role in resolving issues on the Korean Peninsula, including efforts to bring North Korea back to dialogue.

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