North Korea has rejected the G7 countries’ call for complete denuclearization and again stated its intention to retain its nuclear arsenal. As Korea Herald reports, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui condemned and rejected the Group of Seven states’ criticism of Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

Pyongyang’s statement

According to Choe Son-hui, North Korea’s nuclear status is an exercise of the country’s sovereign rights. She stated that security issues on the Korean Peninsula, including North Korea’s status as a nuclear state, should not be a subject of discussion for Western countries.

The head of North Korea’s Foreign Ministry also claimed that the United States and the United Kingdom allegedly pose threats to global security through the proliferation of military nuclear technologies. She accused Japan of seeking to obtain nuclear weapons. Choe stated that the country’s nuclear arsenal is consistent with its right to self-defense under the UN Charter and called it the strongest guarantee of North Korea’s sovereignty.

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Reaction to the G7 position

The statement came after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in France. Its participants again spoke out against North Korea’s nuclear program and called for the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

Choe Son-hui called this demand unrealistic and accused the G7 countries of double standards and policies that, she claimed, undermine regional and global security. She stated that peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula can be ensured only by recognizing North Korea’s constitutional status, rather than through demands for denuclearization.

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