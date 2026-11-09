In Israel, Nathan Eshel, the former chief of staff to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, maintained contacts with Ra’am party chairman Mansour Abbas before, during and after the most recent elections. As the Jerusalem Post reports, citing N12 News, the purpose of these contacts was to dissuade Abbas from cooperating with Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot.

Question about the conscription law

According to N12, during one of the first contacts, Eshel asked Abbas whether he was prepared to support Eisenkot in a vote on a bill concerning the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews. Abbas replied that he would wait for the election results and make a decision afterward.

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After the elections, Eshel, according to the television channel, asked Abbas several more times whether he would support Eisenkot. However, he received no response to these inquiries.

Eshel’s and Likud’s position

In a comment to N12, Eshel initially said that he had cut off all ties, and later denied conveying any messages. He also said that he had asked some Arabs whether they would support a politician who, he claimed, did not want to see them in the coalition and was merely using them. The Likud party said that Netanyahu was surprised by the N12 report and that Eshel’s actions were not carried out with his knowledge.

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