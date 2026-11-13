In Seoul, South Korea, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose by 150.08 points, or 2.81%, to 5,492.81 points as of 9:15 a.m. local time on Friday. Trading opened with a gain of 2.05%.

Shares of major companies

As reported by the Korea Herald, shares of Samsung Electronics rose by 3.37%, while those of chipmaker SK hynix increased by 4.63%. Hyundai Motor shares gained 2.63%, LG Energy Solution rose 0.46%, KB Financial Group added 1.84%, and Hanwha Aerospace increased 1.07%.

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US market performance

On the previous day, Wall Street's main indexes ended trading lower amid losses in technology companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.36%, the S&P 500 fell 0.35%, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.39%.

The PHLX Semiconductor Index fell by 0.54%. As of 9:15 a.m., the South Korean won stood at 1,336.5 won per US dollar, 0.7 won lower than at the close of the previous trading session.

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