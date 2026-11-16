In France, presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said she was mistaken when she previously opposed the legalization of same-sex marriage and dual citizenship. In an interview with the LCP television channel, she said that politicians can change their views but must explain the reasons for such changes.

As Politico reports, Le Pen initially opposed the law on same-sex marriage adopted in France in 2013. During the 2022 presidential campaign, she already said that she would not repeal this law.

Position on surrogacy

Le Pen explained that when the law was adopted, she feared the spread of surrogacy. It is not permitted in France, and the politician said she continues to oppose it.

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Politico notes that Le Pen has previously changed or softened a number of controversial positions in an effort to broaden support for her National Rally party. After losing to incumbent President Emmanuel Macron in the 2017 election, she abandoned calls for France to leave the European Union.

Dual citizenship

Le Pen also called her long-standing proposal to ban dual citizenship mistaken. She acknowledged that this position could have given people with two citizenships the impression that their loyalty to France was being questioned.

During the 2024 parliamentary elections, National Rally proposed banning citizens with dual citizenship from holding certain positions in government bodies.

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