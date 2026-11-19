In Nashville, Tennessee, US, singer Lainey Wilson performed the new song Just a Woman during the 2026 CMA Awards ceremony. The artist performed the country-soul ballad with a women’s string ensemble and a gospel choir.

Second performance of the evening

As Rolling Stone reports, this was Wilson’s second appearance on stage that evening. The singer also hosted the ceremony.

At the beginning of the 60th annual Country Music Association Awards ceremony, Wilson and Vince Gill performed a tribute to Dolly Parton. The publication called the performance of Just a Woman one of Wilson’s strongest moments at the music awards.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Songwriters and nominations

Wilson wrote Just a Woman with Luke Dick and Shane McAnally. The singer has not yet announced a new album, but has released singles in recent months.

This year, Wilson is nominated for three CMA Awards, including in the Entertainer of the Year category. She has previously won this category twice. Should she win for a third time, the singer will become the only woman to have received this honor three times.

At last year’s ceremony, Wilson criticized those who try to pit female performers against one another in her acceptance speech.

Read us on