The International Atomic Energy Agency has reported growing concern over an underground uranium enrichment plant in Iran's Isfahan. Iran declared the facility last year but did not allow the IAEA to inspect it, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Confidential report

According to the publication, the IAEA's position is set out in a confidential quarterly report on Iran for the agency's member states. Reuters reviewed the report on Friday. The IAEA is the UN's nuclear watchdog.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What is known about the facility

The agency said it does not know the exact location of the Isfahan Fuel Enrichment Plant, its safeguards status, or whether it contains nuclear material. The facility is referred to as the Isfahan Fuel Enrichment Plant, or IFEP.

The report describes the facility as an underground plant. The IAEA links the uncertainty over its location, status and the presence of nuclear material to the agency's lack of access for verification.

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