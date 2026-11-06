Polish tennis player Magda Linette will play Anastasia Zakharova in the semifinal of the WTA 250 Chennai Open tournament in Chennai, India, on November 7. The winner of this match will advance to the final of the competition.

Match start time

As Interia Sport reports, Linette and Zakharova will take to the centre court after the other semifinal, in which Tjen and Montgomery will play. The first match is scheduled to begin at 18:00 local time, or 13:30 Polish time.

The exact time Linette takes to the court will depend on the duration of the preceding match. The source suggests that the match may begin at approximately 15:00–16:00 Polish time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Road to the semifinal

At the tournament in Chennai, Linette has claimed three victories. At the start, she defeated Belarusian Alena Falei and then beat Japan's Moyuka Uchijima and Mai Hontama.

On the same day, a doubles semifinal featuring Poland's Weronika Falkowska and American Alana Smith will be held on the centre court. Their opponents will be Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale of India. This match is scheduled to begin at 16:00 local time, or 11:30 Polish time.

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