Millions of minors worldwide are likely receiving doping substances in sport, Der Spiegel reports. According to the publication, many of them obtain performance-enhancing substances through coaches or people caring for them.

Growth hormone

The article is dedicated to the use of growth hormone as doping among children. It is an interview with a doctor who describes the role of parents in such cases. It concerns the use of performance-enhancing substances among minors.

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The doctor’s assessment

The doctor quoted by the publication said that he is surprised by how much effort some parents and coaches, according to him, put into deliberately using doping on children. He described these efforts as criminal energy. The publication also mentions a high level of suffering among young cyclists.

The interview was prepared by Matthias Fiedler and Kathrin Riedlinc. It was published on November 15, 2026, in Der Spiegel’s section on doping in sport.

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