The US Department of Justice announced the creation of the Super Intelligence Task Force (DOJ-SITF), which is intended to protect American artificial intelligence technologies from compromise. As Engadget reports, the group will counter risks posed by foreign states and entities they support, transnational criminal organizations, as well as individuals and companies involved in fraud.

Task force leadership

The task force is led by Stanley Woodward and Steven Weiss. They report to US Attorney General Todd Blanche. In a Justice Department statement, Blanche said that the development of superintelligence would continue to be driven by American innovators.

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Protecting critical technologies

According to Blanche, the Justice Department task force will facilitate a partnership with SI Force head Jay Clayton. The goal is to ensure that critical superintelligence technologies serve Americans and are not manipulated by bad actors in the United States or abroad.

Engadget notes that the US administration uses the term “superintelligence” alongside the familiar definition of “artificial intelligence.” In the Justice Department’s announcement, the new structure was also called DOJ-SITF.

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