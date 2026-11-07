Explosions heard on Qeshm Island and near Jask port — Jerusalem Post

Two explosions were heard on the eastern part of Iran’s Qeshm Island on Saturday evening. Shortly afterward, several explosions were also heard near the port of Jask in Hormozgan province.

IRNA report

Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported the explosions. According to the Jerusalem Post, the agency initially reported two explosions on the eastern side of Qeshm, and it later became known that several explosions had occurred near Jask.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The publication’s report states that information about the events came from Iranian state media. Qeshm and the area of Jask port are mentioned as separate locations where explosions were heard on Saturday evening.

Origin of the explosions unknown

At the time of publication, no information had been reported about the source or nature of the explosions. The article contains no information about what caused the sounds heard at both locations. The Jerusalem Post marked the report as developing, and details of the incident had not been established at that time.

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