Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday directly called for the formation of a unity government for the first time since the latest elections. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Call for unity

Netanyahu said that the time had come for unity, calling it the will of the people and the need of the moment. He also said that a government relying on supporters of terrorism would not fight terrorism.

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Statements about the opposition

According to the prime minister, Israel will not survive if the opposition forms a government together with Islamists. He claimed that such a coalition would destroy the country from within. In its teaser, the Jerusalem Post described this scenario as a threat to Israel's future and security.

These remarks are political claims made by Netanyahu himself, which the publication conveyed as his statements. In the photograph accompanying the article, Netanyahu is pictured at the Likud party's election headquarters in Jerusalem after the general election on October 28, 2026.

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