Unknown projectile hits tanker off Oman — Asharq Al-Awsat

On October 21, an unknown projectile hit a tanker off the coast of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire aboard the vessel. Asharq Al-Awsat reported this, citing the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Tanker drops anchor

According to the UKMTO, the vessel was 11 nautical miles, or approximately 20 kilometers, from the city of Bukha in Oman. Following the incident, the tanker dropped anchor.

The agency said that all crew members are safe. At this time, there have been no reports of the incident affecting the environment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Situation in the Strait of Hormuz

As the publication notes, before the outbreak of the war in the Middle East, about 20% of global oil and gas volumes were transported through the Strait of Hormuz. Asharq Al-Awsat also writes that in recent days, the number of attacks on vessels attempting to pass through the waterway has increased.

According to the publication, the United States is escorting more ships through the strait, while Tehran seeks to control their passage. Negotiations between Washington and Tehran, Asharq Al-Awsat reports, have reached a dead end.

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