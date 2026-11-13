Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has warned that some industrial cooling systems made by Danish company Danfoss remain vulnerable to cyberattacks. The regulator advised disconnecting such systems from the network where possible and, if that is not possible, protecting the connection using a VPN.

Recommendations for operators

The BSI also urged IT security managers to check whether updates available from the manufacturer can be installed. At the same time, the agency noted that Danfoss has not yet provided a sufficient number of software updates capable of countering attacks.

In its recommendation, the BSI stressed that even new patches do not guarantee the absence of new vulnerabilities in the near future. Therefore, industrial control systems should not be directly accessible from the internet.

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Attacks on refrigeration equipment

As Channel NewsAsia reports, cyberattacks on the refrigeration equipment of European supermarkets spread from Sweden to Belgium last week. Due to the incidents, stores were forced to discard food products. At least some of the affected refrigeration units used Danfoss temperature-control technology, which was also involved in a similar attack in France a month earlier.

Last week, the United States also warned of a cyber threat to industrial cooling systems.

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