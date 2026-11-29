Newcastle defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 in a Premier League match held on Sunday at the American Express Stadium. Harvey Barnes scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the eighth minute.

Early penalty

The penalty was awarded after Brighton defender Luka Vušković brought down Joe Willock in the penalty area. Barnes converted from the spot to score his sixth goal in all competitions this season, Cyprus Mail reports.

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Attempts to equalise

Brighton pressed in search of an equaliser, but Newcastle goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček saved his team several times. Substitute Yasin Ayari fired wide from the right side of Newcastle's penalty area despite having a chance to score.

Brighton have failed to win in their last 17 Premier League matches in which they conceded first. The run has continued since their victory over Brentford in November last year. Late in the match, Newcastle brought on defender Dedić to protect their narrow lead.

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