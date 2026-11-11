Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters, reported that OpenAI's revenue rose by about 50% in the third quarter to $10 billion. At the same time, the ChatGPT developer's operating losses increased to $10.9 billion from $10.1 billion in the previous quarter. The Wall Street Journal reported this, citing documents reviewed by the publication.

Change in operating margin

According to the WSJ, OpenAI told investors about an improvement in its adjusted operating margin. It stood at minus 109%, compared with minus 150% a quarter earlier.

OpenAI did not immediately comment in response to Reuters' request.

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Investor attention on the AI sector

Information about OpenAI's financial results emerged amid close investor attention to the finances of companies in the artificial intelligence sector. OpenAI competitor Anthropic is preparing for an initial public offering that could value the startup at about $1.4 trillion.

The developer of the Claude chatbot has already begun a roadshow ahead of the share sale. The offering is expected to become a benchmark for the industry after several years of active capital inflows into companies related to artificial intelligence.

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