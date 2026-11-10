Aiwanger’s partner comments on his death for the first time — Der Spiegel

In Germany, Tanja Schweiger, the partner of Bavaria’s deputy prime minister and economy minister Hubert Aiwanger, has publicly commented on his death for the first time. In an Instagram post addressed to friends and associates, she said that the news of Aiwanger’s death on Wednesday evening had shocked many people, and their family in particular.

This was reported by Der Spiegel. Aiwanger was found dead last week at a hotel in Berlin. He was 55 years old. According to the results of a preliminary forensic examination, no signs of other persons’ involvement in the death were found.

State funeral and burial

Schweiger said that, in agreement with the family, a state funeral is to be organized for Aiwanger. He will then be buried at home. The dates of the ceremonies are still being coordinated, she said.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In her post, Schweiger called Aiwanger a true representative of the people, a man with charm, humor and tolerance. According to her, he found peace in nature and was a people person, warm-hearted and exceptionally intelligent.

Family and political activities

Aiwanger lived in Rottenburg an der Laaber in the Landshut district, on a farm in the village of Rastorf. He and Schweiger had two children together. The 48-year-old Schweiger is the head of the Regensburg district and a member of the Free Voters party, which Aiwanger led.

She also thanked people for the numerous condolences and those who prayed for him, gathered together and commemorated him at church services.

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