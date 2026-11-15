Yemen’s Southern Armed Forces announced the redeployment of units from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait area. It covers Dubab Airport and the Bab el-Mandeb area west of Taiz province, The National reports.

Reasons for the redeployment

The forces fighting alongside Yemen’s internationally recognized government said the operation’s priority is the security of the capital, Aden, and neighboring provinces, reinforcing front lines and countering existing threats.

According to the outlet, the redeployment of government forces leaves the Iran-backed Houthis in control of territory overlooking the strategic sea route. This could strengthen their influence over shipping through the strait.

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Fighting near Taiz

The southern forces also said the redeployment is intended to support efforts to break the siege of the city of Taiz, ease the situation of its residents and end what the military described as a policy of blockade and starvation. The operation is planned to be carried out with the support of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s government.

In October, government troops launched a campaign to retake strategic coastal areas. In September, the Houthis advanced southward in an attempt to gain control over more of Yemen’s Red Sea coast and moved closer to Bab el-Mandeb. Last month, government forces said they had retaken the Dubab area and the port city of Mocha.

Fighting in western Taiz province is intensifying, while the humanitarian situation in the city is deteriorating. According to the outlet, the city remains under siege: aid cannot reach it, and civilians cannot leave.

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