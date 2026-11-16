In South Korea, on November 16, 2026, the benchmark KOSPI stock market index fell by 190.03 points, or 3.59%, to 5,100.5 points. This was the index’s third consecutive day of decline. As Korea Herald reports, foreign investors were selling technology company shares amid concerns over the outlook for the artificial intelligence industry.

Technology stock sell-off

Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 1.38 trillion won, while institutional investors sold a net 451.26 billion won. At the same time, retail investors purchased securities worth a net 1.34 trillion won.

Trading volume amounted to 209.27 million shares worth 15.8 trillion won, or about $11.8 billion. The number of declining shares stood at 612, while 263 issues rose in price.

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Losses among major companies

Samsung Electronics shares lost 4.47% and closed at 196,800 won. Shares of chipmaker SK hynix fell 7.89% to 1.12 million won. Samsung Electro-Mechanics declined 8.19%, while SK Square, the parent company of SK hynix, fell 9.71%.

Hyundai Motor shares decreased by 1.48%. The South Korean won strengthened by 1.9 won against the US dollar: as of 3:30 p.m. local time, the exchange rate stood at 1,335.7 won per dollar.

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