Midfielder Jack Grealish will not be available for Everton in the Premier League match against Coventry, which will take place on Friday. The team's head coach, David Moyes, confirmed that the player on loan from Manchester City will not play in this fixture.

Matches missed

The 31-year-old Grealish missed Everton's two previous matches against Newcastle — in the Premier League and the EFL Cup. According to BBC Sport, this happened after a breach of club discipline.

BBC reports that the situation is likely related to the player's unauthorized absence from training. On Monday, the club explained his absence by insufficient physical readiness, while Moyes declined to comment on the situation at the time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Return to work

After the victory over Newcastle at St James' Park, Moyes said that Grealish has a future at Everton, but did not specify a timeframe for his return. Ahead of the match against Coventry, the coach noted that the club would soon be working with the player again, without disclosing the further plan.

Grealish last played for Everton on October 17 in a home match against Chelsea. Last season, he scored two goals in 22 appearances for the club, but his loan spell was interrupted by an injury. This season, the midfielder has made six appearances, and his contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the season.

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