Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu — Anadolu Agency

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean near Vanuatu early on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter was located approximately 197 kilometers west-northwest of Port-Olry. The depth of the quake was 10 kilometers. The report also gives this distance as 122 miles and the depth as 6.2 miles.

Earthquake parameters

The earthquake was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the U.S. Geological Survey. According to the agency, the tremor occurred in the Pacific region near Vanuatu.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Second earthquake

Later, the U.S. Geological Survey also listed a magnitude 6.3 earthquake. It was recorded at 02:35 GMT approximately 170 kilometers northwest of Port-Olry.

The depth of the second earthquake was also 10 kilometers. A green alert level was issued for it; according to the service, it indicated light shaking.

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