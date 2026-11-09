US Assistant Attorney General Shumate resigns — The Hill

In the United States, Brett Shumate, the assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Division, resigned on Monday. He became the fourth department official to leave office during the week following the midterm elections, The Hill reports.

Work of the Civil Division

The Justice Department’s Civil Division handles a wide range of cases. According to the outlet, a significant number of employees left the division under President Donald Trump’s administration amid an increasing workload.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said on social network X that under Shumate’s leadership, the division pursued litigation against the policies of sanctuary jurisdictions and won cases concerning local rules that, in Blanche’s assessment, posed a threat to federal law enforcement officers.

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According to Blanche, the division also reached agreements to end corporate DEI practices, which he called unlawful, and secured the closure of dozens of clinics that provided minors with so-called gender-affirming care.

Other resignations

Harmeet Dhillon, who headed the Civil Rights Division, was the first to leave her post after the elections. On Friday, Jason Reding Quiñones, the US attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and John Eisenberg, the assistant attorney general for the National Security Division, also resigned.

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