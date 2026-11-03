Awami National Party (ANP) President in Balochistan Asghar Khan Achakzai was released from Chaman District Jail in Pakistan by court order. As Dawn reports, the court ordered the politician's release after the completion of a seven-day physical remand previously granted to police.

Release by court order

Achakzai heads the Awami National Party branch in Balochistan. He was released from Chaman District Jail after the court-set seven-day period of physical remand ended.

The report does not specify what investigative actions were carried out during this period. At the same time, it notes that after the remand ended, the court ordered Achakzai's release from custody.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Background of the detention

The politician was detained last week after a local court revoked the pre-arrest bail granted to him. After this preventive measure was revoked, Achakzai was sent to Chaman District Jail.

Subsequently, the court granted the police's request for a seven-day physical remand. After this period expired, the court decision provided for his release from prison.

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