Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that a fair, lasting and sustainable settlement of the Cyprus issue depends on the coexistence of two states side by side. He wrote this in a letter to Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the declaration of independence by the Turkish Cypriot authorities in 1983, Cyprus Mail reports.

Call for international recognition

In the letter, Erdoğan congratulated Erhürman and Turkish Cypriots on the anniversary of the establishment of the entity that Turkey calls the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The Turkish president stated that its achievements in various fields are a source of pride for Ankara.

According to Erdoğan, the international community should recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and establish diplomatic, political and economic relations with it. He added that Turkey continues to make efforts in this direction.

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Statements by Turkish officials

Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stated that the declaration of independence by the Turkish Cypriot authorities became a symbol of Turkish Cypriots’ struggle for sovereignty and survival. The ministry noted that, with Turkey’s support, Turkish Cypriots will continue to live in freedom and security.

Burhanettin Duran, the communications director of the Turkish presidential administration, in turn stated that Ankara will continue to protect the rights, sovereign equality and security of Turkish Cypriots.

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