Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the United States had derailed negotiations on an interim agreement with Tehran, but called for a new attempt to conclude it. He made the remarks in a comment broadcast by Iranian state television.

Call to return to negotiations

According to Pezeshkian, the sides were conducting negotiations, but the Americans destroyed the process. At the same time, he stressed that, in his view, it is necessary to return to negotiations and complete the conclusion of the agreement, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements from Washington

The outlet notes that Washington is preparing for a possible prolonged confrontation with Tehran amid reports of the likelihood of new US strikes on Iran before or after the US congressional midterm elections. US President Donald Trump has meanwhile said that the war could end soon.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said that Washington could maintain the blockade of Iranian ports in the near term and increase economic pressure on Tehran. He also expressed hope that Iran would return to substantive negotiations on its nuclear program. US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack did not rule out a US strike on Iran as early as this coming weekend.

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