President Nikos Christodoulides met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Antalya, Turkey, on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit. They discussed the Cyprus issue, as well as relations between the European Union and Turkey, Cyprus Mail reports.

Meeting on the sidelines of COP31

The meeting took place on Wednesday, November 11, in the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya. During his conversation with von der Leyen, Christodoulides also raised an incident at the opening of the summit: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not remain on stage to greet him.

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Other meetings of the president

In addition to the meeting with the head of the European Commission, Christodoulides met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and China’s Minister of Ecology and Environment, Huang Runqiu.

Later that day, Christodoulides was expected to speak at the leaders’ summit as part of COP31.

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