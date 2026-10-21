French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on October 21, where he is to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Hindu reports that this is the first visit by a Western leader to the kingdom since the Houthis from Yemen intensified attacks on Saudi Arabian territory.

Élysée Palace statement

The French president's administration said that the trip is intended to demonstrate Paris's solidarity with Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks. It also said that the visit is intended to continue efforts to secure and diversify hydrocarbon supplies.

The trip is part of a tour of Persian Gulf countries. According to the publication, the French president seeks to secure supplies of diesel fuel and gasoline in order to reduce energy prices in France. The rising cost of living has caused protests and a political crisis for Macron.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consequences of Houthi attacks

According to the publication, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have reached an unprecedented scale in recent weeks. As a result, Riyadh airport was forced to suspend operations, and a major investment conference was postponed.

The Houthis' attempt to blockade Saudi ports is also complicating oil exports from the kingdom.

Read us on