US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who was recently reinstated to the position, did nothing wrong. He also said that the company’s board of directors acted responsibly in deciding to reinstate Huang.

Telephone interview

The US president said this in a telephone interview with CNBC journalist Eamon Javers. The statement was made on Monday morning, November 23, 2026, US Eastern Time.

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Security assurances

According to Trump, Nvidia’s board of directors requested assurances regarding a national security threat. The president linked this request to the board’s decision to reinstate Huang as the company’s CEO.

CNBC also published an archival photo showing Trump greeting Huang during a media briefing attended by artificial intelligence executives. The photo was taken on September 29, 2026, near the West Wing of the White House in Washington after a meeting dedicated to artificial intelligence.

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