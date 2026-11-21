US President Donald Trump signed the Common Cents Act, which allows companies to round cash transaction amounts to the nearest 5 cents. The document was adopted amid the end of one-cent coin production in the United States, Anadolu Agency reports.

Rules for cash payments

The law establishes federal standards for situations where a seller is unable to give exact change. Amounts may be rounded both up and down to the nearest 5 cents.

For example, a purchase costing $10.02 including taxes may be rounded down to $10. If the amount is $10.04, it may be rounded up to $10.05.

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Retail reaction

Previously, businesses could face potential lawsuits over their inability to provide exact change, even if the rounding favored the buyer. Trade associations welcomed the new rules, saying they give retailers clearer guidance for handling cash.

Brennan Duckett, director of regulatory policy at the National Association of Convenience Stores, noted that sellers had been awaiting federal guidance on handling cash payments after penny production ended. Scott Zietlow, president of the Kwik Trip store chain, also assessed the law positively.

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