Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Karabakh in Azerbaijan on Sunday at the invitation of the country's President Ilham Aliyev. The visit is scheduled to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

Statement by the Turkish side

Turkey's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced the planned trip on Saturday. He published a statement on the social network X, calling Azerbaijan's Victory Day the occasion for the visit.

Presidents' talks

The visit was reported by Anadolu Agency. The agency notes that Erdogan and Aliyev will hold bilateral talks during the Turkish president's trip to Karabakh.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The leaders are expected to discuss various aspects of cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan. Regional and global developments will also be on the agenda, Duran said.

The Anadolu Agency article was published on November 7, 2026. The publication lists Istanbul as the location where the report was prepared and names Gizem Nisa Demir as its author. The article was also updated on November 7, 2026.

Read us on