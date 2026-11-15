The Estonian Prosecutor’s Office has reported a new incident targeting an Estonian defense industry company. According to ERR News, it occurred overnight into Friday.

Incident circumstances

Law enforcement authorities planned to disclose details of the event at 15:00. Prosecutor General Astrid Asi and Margo Palloson, Director General of Estonia’s Internal Security Service KAPO, are expected to provide an overview of the situation.

A duty prosecutor’s office spokesperson told ERR News that the circumstances of the incident are still being clarified. The statement did not disclose the name of the company it targeted.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fire at Milrem office

In September, a fire was reported at the office of defense contractor Milrem in Tallinn’s Lasnamäe district. It was considered a possible arson attack that, according to preliminary assumptions, may have been carried out on the orders of the Russian special services of the aggressor state, the Russian Federation.

ERR News also notes that other defense industry companies in Europe have been targeted in recent months.

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