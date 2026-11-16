Brazilian driver Rafael Camara will race for the Haas team for the second time at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the United States. The 21-year-old driver will replace Frenchman Esteban Ocon and partner Oliver Bearman, BBC Sport reports.

Camara’s second start

Camara made his debut for the American team at the previous round of the season, the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. In Brazil, he qualified 13th and finished last in difficult conditions, with the track alternating between wet and dry.

The driver is expected to become Haas’s main driver in 2027. He currently leads the Formula 2 championship, whose season will also conclude at the next two rounds, in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

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Haas lineup for the next races

According to BBC Sport, Ocon was dismissed after a conflict with Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu at the Mexico Grand Prix last month. The team has not yet announced who will race alongside Bearman in the final races of the year in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Haas reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa, who replaced Ocon in Mexico, will take part in the first practice session in Las Vegas in Bearman’s car. Camara said that the experience in Brazil was an important stage of learning for him and that, at a track new to him, he aims to improve gradually throughout the weekend.

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