In Germany, Minister Katharina Reiche is preparing emergency legislation on using old coal- and oil-fired power plants as an emergency reserve. This was reported by Der Spiegel.

Emergency legislation

According to the outlet, Reiche, who is a politician from Germany’s Christian Democratic Union, plans to return old power plants to the emergency reserve. This concerns the preparation of a legislative decision, rather than an already adopted law or the commissioning of these facilities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Situation with gas storage facilities

The reason for preparing such a step is the low level of reserves in German gas storage facilities. Der Spiegel notes that the facilities are filled to a level that is rarely this low, and this could cause high prices in winter.

The outlet also writes that Reiche’s ministry has done little for several months to respond to the situation with gas reserves. Describing the preparation of the draft law, Der Spiegel calls it an emergency plan.

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