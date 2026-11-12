Romania’s National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) is preparing to classify companies by risk profile. The assessment will be based on businesses’ history of fulfilling tax obligations, as well as on whether their financial transactions correspond to the data stated in financial reports. This was reported by Romania Insider.

Frequency of inspections and VAT refunds

Based on the assessment results, ANAF will change its approach to specific taxpayers depending on their assigned risk profile. In particular, the agency will take this profile into account when determining the frequency of companies’ tax inspections.

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The risk profile will also affect the value-added tax (VAT) refund policy. ANAF will adjust this approach depending on the assessment results for specific taxpayers.

Administrators’ history will be taken into account

When forming the profile, ANAF will consider not only the company’s own tax history but also the history of its administrators, without focusing exclusively on the legal entity’s data.

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