Quad summit in Manila may be held on November 17 — The Hindu

A summit of Quad leaders — India, the United States, Japan and Australia — may take place in Manila, Philippines, on November 17 on the sidelines of the ASEAN summits. The Hindu reported this, citing sources in New Delhi.

Meeting participants

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are expected to take part in the talks.

According to the publication's sources, the meeting may begin in the evening after Trump's arrival in Manila. It could be the first Quad summit since 2024 and the group's first meeting in a country that is not a member of the Quad.

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Expected topics

The summit participants may discuss supply chains for critical minerals and energy, as well as the safety of seafarers, according to the publication.

U.S. officials confirmed Trump's trip to Manila during a media briefing. Reuters reported that he is also expected to take part in a multilateral meeting with leaders of the Quad countries.

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