US Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said he does not rule out running in the election for leader of the Senate Democratic caucus, which is headed by Chuck Schumer. Anadolu Agency reports.

Possible nomination of Van Hollen

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Van Hollen said he is ready to hear views on a possible bid for the position of majority leader. Asked whether he was considering entering a contest against Schumer, the senator said he does not rule out that option.

Van Hollen also said that leadership elections should not turn into a coronation. In his view, the Democratic caucus should hold a full discussion before making decisions on candidates.

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Schumer's position and newly elected senators

Democrats gained control of the Senate following the November 3 midterm elections. Schumer has led Senate Democrats since 2017 and said last week that he expects to be reelected as majority leader.

Several newly elected Democratic senators have already said they will not support Schumer. In particular, Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed said he would support Van Hollen as leader of the Democratic caucus.

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