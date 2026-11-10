In the United States, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has launched a program for independent testing of artificial intelligence systems. It provides for AI developers’ work to be reviewed by independent researchers rather than relying solely on the companies’ own assessments. As Engadget reports, this is the first state AI testing program of this kind in the United States.

Research at Binghamton University

Testing will be conducted by the New York AI Accountability and Research Center at Binghamton University. More than 80 researchers from New York State will be involved in the work. For its research, the center will use the computing resources of Empire AI, a $500 million public-private AI partnership.

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According to Hochul’s office, the center will test advanced AI systems, study associated risks, and prepare data for decision-making by government officials. It will also explore opportunities for the responsible use of technology in medicine and scientific discovery.

Requirements for major developers

The program will be able to analyze only information that companies make public. The RAISE Act, signed by Hochul last year, requires major AI developers to register in the state by January 1, 2027. After that, they must publish safety frameworks and transparency reports, as well as report critical safety-related incidents within 72 hours.

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