Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner traveled to Turku, Finland, where, according to Sky, he is expected to undergo surgery on his injured right knee. ANSA English reports.

Examination in Milan

According to Sky, the 25-year-old athlete flew on a private flight from Bolzano to Turku, the hometown of Finnish surgeon Lasse Lempainen. The broadcaster reported that Lempainen examined Sinner in Milan over the weekend, after which the decision to operate was made.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Risk of missing the Australian Open

If this information is confirmed, Sinner may miss the Australian Open, which will take place in January. The tennis player has not competed since July, when he defended his Wimbledon title and won the fifth Grand Slam title of his career.

Earlier, Sinner said that he expected to return for the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. He also announced his intention to compete at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, at the end of December. In early November, the Italian dropped to second place in the world rankings, surrendering the top spot to Germany's Alexander Zverev after a lengthy break from competition.

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