Singer The Weeknd has released a video for the new ballad Hong Kong, recorded with Cantopop singer Faye Wong. The video tells the love story of two characters who, according to the plot, are separated by distance and fate.

A love story in Hong Kong

As Rolling Stone reports, the video was directed by Evan Larsen. Model Ming Xi also appears alongside The Weeknd, playing the protagonist’s beloved.

In the video, the couple drives around the city. These scenes alternate with episodes in which the musician smokes alone, sings karaoke and drinks while reflecting on the relationship. The video opens with a panorama of Hong Kong’s city skyline. In the song’s lyrics, the protagonist sings about feelings that were not meant to last and about waiting in Hong Kong.

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Filming took place in the Mong Kok district and on Hong Kong Island.

First live performance

The Weeknd performed Hong Kong live for the first time on October 24 at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. This happened on the first night of the musician’s series of four concerts at the venue.

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