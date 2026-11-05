In Karachi, Pakistan, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon instructed the transport department to finalize routes for double-decker and electric buses that are due to arrive in the city later this month. Dawn reports.

At a meeting, the minister also ordered the finalization of sites for charging stations, depots and bus stops, as well as the completion of other technical and administrative measures needed to launch the new transport. When planning the routes, he called for special attention to be given to main roads, commercial centers, educational institutions and residential areas.

Routes for areas with the highest demand

According to Memon, increasing the number of buses must be accompanied by effective organization of routes and the entire system’s operations. He noted that double-decker and electric buses should run to parts of Karachi where residents have the greatest need for public transport.

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The meeting also discussed organizing routes for the new buses, the construction of the Red Line and Yellow Line of the BRT rapid bus transit system, and the operation of the Green Line.

Work on BRT lines

Meeting participants decided to open a U-turn facility built for the Red Line on University Road to make travel easier for passengers. Memon instructed officials to take extraordinary measures to complete the Red Line on time.

In addition, he ordered that work on Yellow Line depots No. 1 and No. 2 be completed as a priority and that construction of the second section of the Taj Haider bridge be finished as soon as possible. Responsible officials must monitor construction progress daily.

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