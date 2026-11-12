The Court of Justice of the European Union dismissed all seven complaints filed by Poland regarding the EU’s “Fit for 55” climate package. The ruling is final and cannot be appealed, RMF24 reports.

Poland’s position

Warsaw argued that far-reaching climate decisions in the European Union should have been adopted unanimously rather than by a qualified majority. The Polish side also cited a possible violation of the principle of energy solidarity, disproportionate costs, and unequal treatment of member states.

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Arguments of the EU Court

The EU Court found that the disputed provisions comply with the European Union treaties. In the court’s view, their main objective is climate protection rather than interference in the national energy policy of member states.

The court also rejected Poland’s arguments concerning energy solidarity, costs, and unequal treatment. It stressed that EU institutions may adopt such decisions even if their consequences are more noticeable for certain countries.

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